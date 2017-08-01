Local dancers perform on 'America's Got Talent' Tuesday

Photo credit: America's Got Talent

They call St. Louis home, but Tuesday night they’ll make an appearance on national television.

"America's Got Talent" will feature a dance company that includes two performers who grew up in the bi-state.

Christopher Carvalho grew up in West St. Louis County, and trained with Renee Johnsons Dance Studio in Ellisville. Erin White grew up in Alton, Illinois, and trained at Gordon Cragg Studio of Dance. Both performers are now members of “Diavolo: Architecture in Motion” based out of Los Angeles.

“Architecture in motion is a blending of… ballet, modern jazz, your traditional dance, and we do gymnastics,” Carvahlo explained. “So we’re flipping were sliding we have aerial skills but it all gets pulled together with our architectural environment were in.”

Viewers first saw Diavolo perform on America’s Got Talent in June, where the company’s acrobatics and performance stunned the audience. Carvalho and White said preparing for a performance takes grueling preparation.

“Our director likes to make everything dangerous because he knows in times of danger or in times where we would panic normally, he knows that people come together,” White explained.

“It’s been really intense, because we have our touring company and were doing AGT at the same time,” Carvahlo continued “It’s exhausting. Every night I fall asleep [easily] and it’s hard to wake up in the morning but -- it feels, the payoff is such a big reward.”

A third performer with Diavolo, Rico Velazquez, also has ties to the bi-state. His fellow performers said he went to college at SIU-Edwardsville.

You can watch Diavolo perform Tuesday night on "America's Got Talent." That airs at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 5.

© 2017 KSDK-TV