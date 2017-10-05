P!nk coming to St. Louis in 2018

Pink | RCA Records (Photo: RYAN AYLSWORTH, www.ryanaylsworth.com)

ST. LOUIS - Pop Icon P!nk announced her 2018 Beautiful Trauma World Tour Thursday morning.

She’ll be stopping in St. Louis at the Scottrade Center on March 14, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 13 at ticketmaster.com. American Express Card members can purchase tickets before the public beginning Oct. 10.

P!nk’s latest album, Beautiful Trauma, is available for pre-order and will be out in stores on Oct. 13.

Since her debut in 2000, she’s released six studio albums, one greatest hits album and has sold over 42 million albums.

