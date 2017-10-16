'Ray Donovan' rocks the boat, wisely reshaping the Showtime series

Showtime

From the very first moments of the pilot episode, Showtime's Ray Donovan has operated off a simple premise: Liev Schreiber's fixer running around Hollywood in a 5,000 dollar suit racking skulls and eliminating the riches' problems while trying to maintain a healthy connection with his family. At times exciting, but all together safe, the drama series has been a consistent delight. A smooth running-but not juiced up-engine meant to entertain, but not stir the pot too much over its first four seasons.

Then, the fifth season premiered, killing off a main character, and rocking the boat. For the duration of this new season, the world of these characters has been deftly reshaped, placing them on a collision course that may get uncomfortable in the final two episodes this month.

I love this new direction, because it has provided the same old school delights with some new invigorating twists.

**SPOILER ALERT**

The biggest thrill of the series was also the one thing viewers complained about the most: Ray would get into a lot of trouble, but remarkably find his way out of it by season's end. This season has changed that to a certain extent.

Before the first set of credits rolled, Ray's beloved wife, Abby (Paula Malcolmson), had died. But the writers had a twist: instead of showing you the death in episode one, they wanted to retrace the final months of her life and how it affected the Donovan family.

Abby wasn't just Ray's rock; she was the secret fuel that kept the family running. Without her holding down the fort, people probably don't survive the first season. But the fourth season presented a cancer scare with Abby,and it was believed that the disease had taken her life in the early motions of this current season. Then again, it's not that simple. It never is.

When she was taken away, in circumstances that would connect in heartbreaking fashion to Ray's troubled brother, Terry (Eddie Marsan, acting his butt off), and Ray's daughter (Kerris Dorsey), Ray's world was broken. For the first time, he didn't have a quick fix, a phone call to make, or a last second Hail Mary. He lost his wife through a series of unfortunate-and domino crushing-events. To be honest, there are few ways back from this plot twist for the characters involved, which sets the series up for a traumatic path forward. When you add in the fact that two of the Donovan brothers were abused by priests as children, every big plot point has extra weight behind it.

The new season hasn't been all about Abby. A subplot involving Susan Sarandon's movie studio boss is coming to a head in the final hours, with her demands on Ray causing repercussions all around. There are the actions of the idiotic duo of Mickey Donovan (Jon Voight, finding new ways to provide comedic touches) and Darryl (Pooch Hall) that will connect to Ray as well. And there's the beautiful actress, Natalie James (Lili Simmons), who is causing trouble for our protagonist.

There are the usual suspects of problems for Ray, but the loss of Abby looms over all of it. There's so much of these season where Ray is lost in his own head thinking about his late wife and how he could have saved her. Rather it's through a couple bottles of whiskey or helping his "attracted to doom" brother Bunchy (Dash Mihok) out of a bloody bind, Ray is channeling all the hate in the wrong direction.

It helps that Schreiber is having his best season dramatically as the anti-hero who never sleeps. Look, the seasoned acting pro owns a few Emmy nominations for the show already, but his work this season should net him the trophy. He elevates the shows so much with his ability to expound upon the grief broiling inside of Ray with only a handful of lines. Seriously, Schreiber finds a way to make a smirk or the one word answer, "sure", come across as profound communication. He finds a way for Ray's darkest hours to stay clear of manipulative waters.

As a producer on the show, Schreiber manually axes most of Ray's dialogue, because he knows this guy is a guilt-ridden criminal from the wild west trying to exist in the modern world who has no care in the world for expressing his feelings and talking it out. When he is forced to go to anger management therapy, Ray looks for the easiest way out, because what's destroying him has grown like trees on the man's soul.

Taking Abby away has only allowed Ray's demons to edge closer to his heart-and it has done wonders for the show. Without this juicy twist, the new season is just another exercise in "Ray outthinks Hollywood bad guys" again. No thanks. Every television series has to click into a different gear when the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons roll around. If not, it becomes a caricature and fades.

The fifth season has started a process that quietly began back in the first set of episodes. Ray burying himself in grief that took shape way before the pilot aired. There was a moment in the second season where Ray has a nightmare about dirt being tossed on top of him in a grave type space, and he can't get out. What if the fifth season is starting a descent for the main character? I can totally see a scenario where Ray ends up dead or in jail. After all, does his character really deserve a happy ending?

All bets are starting to be off for a series that played it safe up until this season. Thanks to Emmy worthy work from its star and a bold decision from showrunner David Hollander, Ray Donovan's fifth season has reshaped the series for good, making the rest of the series stand on unpredictable ground.

You should watch. Sunday nights on Showtime at 8 p.m. central standard time.

