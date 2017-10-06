Sam Smith performs onstage during the Disclosure show on day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

ST. LOUIS - Sam Smith announced his ‘The Thrill Of It All’ tour on Friday and he’s coming to St. Louis.

Smith will stop at Chaifetz Arena on Aug. 17, 2018. The tour kicks off on June 18, 2018 in Toronto.

An exclusive 24- hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. For more information visit samsmithworld.com.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Each ticket purchased online for any of the tour dates will include a copy of Smith’s new album.

Smith’s single “Too Good At Goodbye,” is topping U.K. and U.S. charts. The Thrill Of It All will be released worldwide on Nov. 3.

© 2017 KSDK-TV