Shania Twain coming to St. Louis in 2018

ST. LOUIS - Shania Twain is returning to St. Louis next year.

The country singer announced her 2018 Now tour Thursday morning. She’ll stop in St. Louis on June 13, 2018 to perform at the Scottrade Center.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public on Aug. 22 starting at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 25. For more presale details and ticket information visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Twain’s Now album will be released on Sept. 9.

