St. Louis among worst cities to live in

The Gateway Arch (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - While we disagree, a new study ranked St. Louis among the worst big cities to live in.

WalletHub ranked ‘2017’s Best Big Cities to Live in,’ and St. Louis came in No. 60 on the list.

WalletHub’s analysts compared a sample of 62 cities with populations of more than 300,000 across three five key dimensions including affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

Virginia Beach, Virginia took the top spot.



