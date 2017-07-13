Sterling K. Brown, Ellie Kemper nominated for Emmys

Sterling K. Brown and Ellie Kemper, both from St. Louis. (Image: Getty) (Photo: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - The 2017 Emmy nominations are out, and two St. Louisans are being recognized for their acting ability in what may be the most competitive Emmy year ever.

Sterling K. Brown has been nominated in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Randall Pearson in NBC's smash hit, This Is Us.

Ellie Kemper received a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her leading role in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

HBO's Westworld and NBC's Saturday Night Live topped the list of contenders with 22 nominations apiece. The Emmys will air on CBS on September 17 at 7 p.m. Stephen Colbert will be hosting.

You can check out the entire list of nominees on the Emmys website.

