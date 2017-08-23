'The Hitman's Bodyguard': Reynolds and Jackson can't save forgettable comedy

Lionsgate Films

Imagine standing in line at McDonalds. The value meal picture stares you down. In a way, the allure is palpable. The fries smell good, the burger is gleaming outside the bun, and the soft drink is comforted with loads of ice. Eating it may not be that bad, but the digestive period afterward will be disastrous — and you will be full of regret for putting your stomach and money to waste.

"The Hitman's Bodyguard" — the new action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson — is pure fast food.

Initially, the movie shines bright with charismatic stars, flashy action and a few funny lines in the trailer. In the end, it was a waste of time and a drain on the brain. When I left the theater, I had a cinematic stomach ache, wondering what could have been if the script was a dial up from "cliched" and not riddled with plot holes. The promise was hollow.

Reynolds is a professional handler with combat skills, an FBI wannabe who settled into a protection agency, but has a black eye on his resume that he can't wipe away. Jackson is the deadly hitman who holds crucial evidence in a case against an evil dictator type named Vladishav Dukhovich (Gary Oldman, rocking a Russian accent as thick as that name). When Interpol hangs the release of Jackson's wife (Salma Hayek, jamming as much profanity into a throwaway role as possible) over his head, he agrees to testify. Reynolds' specialist with a wounded ego must get him to trial alive.

What follows is the lighthearted comedic version of "16 Blocks," only if Mos Def was a contract killer with a heart of gold and not a baker. Walter Hill's Bruce Willis actioner had teeth in its script. "The Hitman's Bodyguard" is overstuffed with silly action that feels familiar and dialogue with aspirations of being funny but hits a dead-end in creativity instead.

Some may think director Patrick Hughes' ("Expendables 3") film is a fun getaway adventure during which you can turn off the brain during and simply enjoy. If there was an ounce of originality in the action, maybe I could have had a better time. People assault "The Fast and Furious" films all they want, but at least they go big. "The Hitman's Bodyguard" chooses to go home; a weak film with zero surprises.

It doesn't help that Reynolds and Jackson go through the motions for 100 minutes, trading one-liners and barbs that grow tiresome by the third act. The hitman is supposed to help the bodyguard while the audience should forgive a cold-blooded killer because he doesn't kill innocent people. The two men have a history that feels forced and derivative. You can't drown these French fries in ketchup.

In the end, this is the DVD you grab from Redbox on a day you called in sick and need something colorful to put on while you fall back to sleep. You'll wake up for a few scenes, skip half the film, and wake up feeling you didn't miss much.

While it's got a little energy and a worthy cast, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" is quite forgettable.

© 2017 KSDK-TV