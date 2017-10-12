The Muny announces lineup for 100th season

Muny 100th season logo (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The Muny has officially been a beloved staple in St. Louis for 100 years, and the theater is bringing in the hits for its centennial season.

The lineup features two Tony-award winning Best Musicals-- Jersey Boys and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. Those shows will be joined by two classic musicals-- Gypsy and Singin' in the Rain, and a show beloved by St. Louisans-- Meet Me in St. Louis. Rounding out the lineup will be an all-time favorite, Annie, and The Wiz, which is in its first production in 36 years.

“This is an incredible moment in our history to celebrate a 100th season, and I think these titles are a great nod to our history and future,” said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. “I’m excited to share with our audiences the memories and thrills these shows will bring next summer.”

Gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

