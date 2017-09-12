Topgolf coming to St. Louis area

drive a golf ball on tee (Photo: antpkr, antpkr)

CHESTERFIELD, MO. - A one of its kind entertainment venue is making its way to the St. Louis area!

Topgolf announced it has broken ground on its first location in Chesterfield. Construction on the 65,000-square-foot venue is expected to start soon with an opening date toward the end of 2018.

“The Topgolf project has already created a great deal of enthusiasm in the region as it will be the only entertainment venue of its kind in the St. Louis area. Topgolf will help increase our growing tourism base and offer a unique destination for golf enthusiasts and those just looking for a fun outing with friends, family or coworkers,” said City of Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation. “The City of Chesterfield is eager to have Topgolf begin construction here in The Valley.”

Guests at Topgolf can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing player the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. The venue also features food, drinks, big screen TVs and music. Nearly half of all Topgolf guests describe themselves as “non-golfers.”

Topgolf will be located at 16851 N. Outer 40 Road.

© 2017 KSDK-TV