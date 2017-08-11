'Weekend Update' pokes Trump, Scaramucci on 'SNL' return

NEW YORK (AP) - Summer vacation is over for "Saturday Night Live" and that means "Weekend Update" finally gets to weigh in on the latest commotion at the White House.



Anchor Colin Jost joked at the top of the mock newscast Thursday: "It's been a crazy year these last few weeks." He went on to lament "SNL" being on vacation for Anthony Scaramucci's brief tenure as White House communications director before "SNL" alum Bill Hader showed up to play Scaramucci.



The show touched on the Russia investigation with "SNL" cast members Alex Moffatt and Mikey Day reprising their roles as presidential sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr.



"Weekend Update: Summer Edition" runs through the end of the month.

