Everett 7th grader holds door open for classmates daily

Josiah Barbieri, a 7 th grader, arrives at school early every day to hold the door open for his classmates. (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. -- There’s a Snohomish County boy who’s trying to show us chivalry is not dead.

Josiah Barbieri, a 7th grader, shows up early so he can open the school's door for students getting off the bus.

Teacher Debbie Wrobel found out about it last week.

“I just noticed a student opening the door,” she said. “I asked the students coming through the door. I said, ‘Is that a student opening the door’ and they said ‘yes, he does it every single day.’”

Barbieri said he rides his bike to school so he arrives by 7:30 a.m., which is about 20 minutes before buses arrive.

“If my hands ever get tired, I just hold it with my foot,” he said as he propped the door open.

His mom, Brenda, said Barbieri is on the autism spectrum and holding open doors is something her son has done since he was two years old.

“It’s a routine in his life that sort of helps him,” she said. “It’s always been his knack.”

Wrobel said it inspired her, so she wanted Barbieri to get the recognition he deserved.

“It doesn’t take any special skill or any training, it just takes kindness,” Wrobel said. “It’s selflessness and it’s something we need in this world today.”

