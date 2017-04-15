Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 18: Tight end Todd Heap #86 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the start of the Cardinals game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 18, 2011 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2011 Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2nO2juS ) that police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa on Friday.

Officials say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police say impairment was not a factor.

Heap played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He also played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

