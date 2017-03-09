Exclusive: Meet the lead investor behind the STL MLS deal

In less than four weeks, St. Louis voters will go to the polls to decide the fate of pro soccer in the Gateway City.

In a rare interview, the man who's leading the charge revealed his plan to convince voters to our Frank Cusumano.

The earliest St. Louis could have a Major League Soccer team is in the year 2020, but in less than a month, we are going to find if that possibility will still exist.

Paul Edgerley, the chairman of SC STL, is part owner of the Boston Celtics and a business partner with Dave Peacock in Jamba Juice.

Edgerley revealed their game plan to win the vote, like with educating the voters with flyers on the positives of the project, including creating over 400 permanent jobs.

Edgerley feels that if people vote "yes" on the stadium, there's no doubt the MLS is coming. If they vote "no," the question is, will there be a plan B?

Make no mistakes, the SC STL group will take their best shot. Vice Chairman Jim Kavanaugh, who owns the Scott Gallager Soccer Club, has about 750 volunteers trying to promote the cause. We wouldn't be surprised if the commissioner of the MLS, Don Garber, came to town to lend a helping hand.

© 2017 KSDK-TV