Fair Saint Louis lineup announced

(L-R) Akron, 3 Doors Down and Jake Owen were announced to headline the annual Fair St. Louis event July 2-4, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Fair St. Louis returns to St. Louis this summer with another star-studded cast of headliners.

Hip-hop artist Akon, alternative rock band 3 Doors Down and country music artist Jake Owen were announced Friday to close the annual summer series in Forest Park.

Other artists announced to perform at Fair Saint Louis include rapper SuperDuperKyle, rock band Sister Hazel, pop-punk band Eve 6 , country music duo Dan + Shay, and singer Matt Stillwell.

The announcement for this year's Fair Saint Louis was made prior to Friday's Cardinals game at Busch Stadium. James Boldt, general chairman for Fair Saint Louis, threw out the first pitch.

“Our talented lineup of entertainers who will rock the Fair this July transcend across multiple genres,” said Boldt in a statement. “With these top-notch artists, our fairgoers are sure to enjoy another unforgettable Fair Saint Louis event this year.”

Other events at Fair Saint Louis will include The Interactive Zone, Salute to the Troops, The Fairway, and the Purina-Ameren Festival Zone.

The VP Parade kicks off at Broadway and Market Street in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 1 beginning at 9:30 a.m. This year, the parade theme is 'Great Things Are Happening!.'

The full list of events are below:

Saturday, July 1

• 135th VP Parade (America’s Birthday Parade) begins at 9:30 a.m. at Broadway and Market Street in downtown St. Louis.



Sunday, July 2

• Fair Saint Louis opens in Forest Park at 1 p.m.

• Family entertainment in the Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE, zip line and human slingshot rides, The Fairway, and the Interactive Zone.

• Performances by the Missouri Army National Guard, Dirty Muggs, SuperDuperKyle and Akon on the #FairSTL Stage.

• Fireworks presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones at 9:35 p.m.



Monday, July 3

• Fair Saint Louis opens in Forest Park at 4 p.m.

• Family entertainment in the Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE, zip line and human slingshot rides, The Fairway, and the Interactive Zone.

• Performances by the Missouri Army National Guard, Eve 6, Sister Hazel and 3 DOORS DOWN on the #FairSTL Stage.

• Fireworks presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones at 10 p.m.



Tuesday, July 4

• Fair Saint Louis opens in Forest Park at 1 p.m.

• Family entertainment in the Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE, zip line and human slingshot rides, The Fairway, and the Interactive Zone.

• Salute to the Troops on the #FairSTL Stage at 5:35 p.m.

• Performances by Ben Morgan, Matt Stillwell, Dan + Shay and Jake Owen on the #FairSTL Stage.

• Fireworks presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones at 9:35 p.m.

Further information can be found online at Fair Saint Louis' website.

