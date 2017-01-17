Family of St. Peters woman killed in Kansas City speaks out

Ali Brown, 20, was one of three people shot and killed at an apartment complex in Kansas City. (Photo: Family photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say they've identified three people killed during a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex shooting that also wounded two other people.

Police said in a statement Friday that 29-year-old Darrell E. Thomas, 28-year-old Victoria Brown and 20-year-old Ali Brown died during the Thursday night gunfire. Police said all of those victims were from Kansas City, though investigators did not say whether they were residents of the apartment complex.

Police said earlier Friday that the two surviving victims were hospitalized. One of them is Ali Brown’s 2-year-old son, Karson.

Brown’s brother said the toddler is fighting for his life, but is expected to survive.

“Doctors said he a miracle baby,” said Trent Brown. “It’s going to be a long road ahead for K [Karson]. It’s going to be a long road ahead for me, my mom and my dad, and everyone that knew Ali.”

Kansas City NBC affiliate KSHB reported that Ali was the daughter of Shaun Brown, former mayor of St. Peters. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2006.

Trent Brown said he moved to Kansas City looking to make a fresh start about two years ago. His sister decided to follow him there, also looking for a new place to raise her son.

“Ali was a great person,” he said. “If you needed anything you could definitely go to her. She would be there for you and talk to you and do whatever she needed to do to make sure it was right.”

Brown said the family is planning a celebration of life service for his sister for later this week.

A GoFundMe page has already raised thousands of dollars for Brown’s son.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact a tips hotline.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.