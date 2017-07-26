Fans hope the 'Force' is with the Cardinals on ‘Star Wars night'

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Is the ‘Force’ strong enough for a Cardinals playoff push? Fans attending Wednesday night’s game sure hoped so.

Wednesday was the fifth straight year the Cardinals hosted Star Wars night at Busch Stadium. Even in sweltering heat rivaling Tatooine, more than 4,500 fans purchased Star Wars themed tickets for the game against the Colorado Rockies.

"Star Wars is like my all-time favorite movie,” said one young fan.

"I grew up with it … My whole family loves it,” added another fan.

It was an evening Fred Bird was a Jedi, ten year old Darth Vaders were seen with 50 year old Luke Skywalkers, and KSDK sports reporter Josh Helmuth admitted he had never seen Star Wars.

"You shouldn't be on the job man,” said Skywalker to Helmuth.

"The joke is over. We know that's not true,” said Cardinals reliver John Brebbia.

There were a few Cardinals who also admitted to never seeing the movie franchise, including Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk.

“It will be interesting because I won't know what I'm the heck I'm looking at,” he said. “Never seen the movies so I don't know what the characters are.”

But regardless of the ‘nerf herders,’ obviously all players and fans had something in common – the want for a red bird win.

"We will use our force,” said Rey while speaking to Helmuth inside Gate 2. “We will use our force,” she said.

© 2017 KSDK-TV