Fireworks sold in Ill. recalled, unexpectedly explode

TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Some fireworks sold in Wisconsin are being recalled due to reports they unexpectedly explode shortly after being lit.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall Tuesday for TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

More than 36,000 of the recalled units were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May through June of this year.

American Promotional Events says it's received three separate reports of people suffering burns using the product.

Consumers wanting a refund may contact American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at info@tntfireworks.com or online and clicking on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

© 2017 KARE-TV