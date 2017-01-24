EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - A former Metro East paramedic accused of wire fraud, making false testaments and identity theft of several controlled substances was arraigned in East St. Louis Tuesday.

Jason Laut, 39, of O'Fallon, Ill. was indicted on 37 counts of various theft and fraud. He had worked as a paramedic supervisor for MedStar Ambulance in the Metro East. According to a release issued by the Department of Justice in the Southern District of Illinois, Laut was accused of changing, altering and falsifying documents while working with MedStar Ambulance between January 2013 and May 2015.

Laut reportedly attempted to conceal the theft of fentanyl and morphine. Both controlled substances were taken from narcotic boxes kept in ambulances in the event of giving aid to those who would require the use of either substance in emergency situations. In addition to stealing fentanyl and morphine, Laut allegedly falsified narcotics logs given to Memorial Hospital. These logs were used to have a written record of uses for both controlled substances.

The Department of Justice also found Laut used the name of a former doctor at Memorial Hospital to receive additional doses of fentanyl and morphine.

Each charge of wire fraud can carry a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to the 3 years of supervised release. Falsified statements each carry a possible penalty of up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to 3 years of supervised release. Aggravated identity theft carry a mandatory 2-year prison sentence, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office set Laut's trial for March 27, 2017.

