FOUND! Missing 12-year-old last seen walking to bus stop is safe

12-year old Kameill Taylor has been located. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment. We will provide additional details soon (Photo: Custom)

A 12-year old St. Louis girl, missing since Wednesday has been located. Police say Kameill Taylor was found alone in an upstairs room of a vacant home in the 5700 block of Terry in north St. Louis.



Police would not elaborate on their investigation, but did say they do not believe she went into this home on her own. The home is located within walking distance of the bus stop at the corner of Maffit and Union where her family says she was walking to on Wednesday.

12-year old Kameill Taylor has been located. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment. We will provide additional details soon — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 14, 2017

Police say Taylor was found conscious, with some clothing and her backpack. She suffered some trauma and is being treated at a local hospital.

Earlier search efforts in this area had turned up nothing, but tonight police decided to look again in this area where there are several vacant buildings. It was during this renewed effort that she was found.

According to the missing person report, Taylor left her home on the 5300 block of Labadie Avenue at around 6:10 Wednesday morning, but never made it to school.

Her mother said she typically met a friend at Terry Avenue on the way to the bus stop at Maffit and Union, and the two walk the rest of the way to the bus stop. On Wednesday, her friend said she never saw Taylor and Taylor never made it to school.





(© 2017 KSDK)