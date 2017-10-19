Funeral arrangements announced for De Smet football assistant coach

ST. LOUIS - The funeral arrangements for the De Smet football assistant coach who was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Monday morning have been announced.

Visitation and funeral services for Jaz Granderson will be held on Oct. 23 at Central Baptist Church.

Visitation from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Central Baptist Church is located at 2842 Washington Avenue.

A school spokesperson says they’re asking people to wear purple and black.

Granderson, 27, was found with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. Monday in south St. Louis, he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Granderson was a standout athlete at Kirkwood High School, he went on to play football for the University of Northern Iowa and then transferred to Lindenwood University.

He joined the De Smet football coaching staff in 2016. Granderson was known by family and friends as someone who was making a positive impact in his community.

