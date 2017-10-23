Funeral services to be held on Monday for beloved De Smet football coach

ST. LOUIS - Funeral services will be held on Monday for the De Smet football assistant coach who was shot and killed in south St. Louis last week.

Jaz Granderson, 27, was shot and killed on Oct. 16 near Minnesota and Hill.

Visitation and funeral services for Granderson will be held on Oct. 23 at Central Baptist Church.

Visitation from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Central Baptist Church is located at 2842 Washington Avenue.

A school spokesperson says they’re asking people to wear purple and black.

Granderson was a standout athlete at Kirkwood High School, he went on to play football for the University of Northern Iowa and then transferred to Lindenwood University.

He joined the De Smet football coaching staff in 2016. Granderson was known by family and friends as someone who was making a positive impact in his community.

Police do not have anyone in custody related to his murder.

