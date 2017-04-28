Get it while you can. Hi-C Orange may not be at McDonald's for much longer

Hi-C Orange will be discontinued at McDonald’s effective May 1, according to a memo posted to Reddit Tuesday. (Photo: Sarah Gilbert)

Hi-C Orange will be discontinued at McDonald’s effective May 1, according to a memo posted to Reddit Tuesday.

Instead, the fast food chain will introduce a new Sprite TropicBerry drink that will only be sold at McDonald’s locations, the memo says.

McDonald's has not yet made a formal announcement about the change.

Even though the restaurants will start phasing out Hi-C Orange in May, they’re encouraged in the memo to continue to sell the drink until they deplete their inventory.

McDonald’s employees are getting ready for the potential backlash.

“It’s gonna be a fun few weeks up ahead. Hi-C is one of the more popular drinks at my location,” Reddit user mattfu916 commented.

“Popular,” indeed. Here’s what people are saying about the change on Twitter after various media outlets reported it.

McDonald's is taking Hi-C, aka one of my favorite drinks i've been getting since i was a kid, off the menu pic.twitter.com/UichulQUUI — hanna||14&24&111 (@clearlyanathema) April 27, 2017

Customers: Your ice cream machines never work, fix them?



McDonald's: You spoke, we listened. Hi-C orange will soon be phased out. Thank you — mike, aka (@iEatFatKidsFood) April 27, 2017

Imagine being the @McDonalds social media manager the day they announce Hi-C Orange is being taken off the menu lmao pic.twitter.com/gIFot1kmzB — Myth Doom (@MythDoom) April 27, 2017

after 21years y'all have lost a customer,happy meals to the hot n spicys..but y'all saying bye to Hi-c so im saying bye to u🙃@McDonalds — lilserena (@KiaaahYAYA) April 27, 2017

RIP to Orange Hi-C at McDonalds. It will truly missed — Spencer Knapp🚀 (@spencer_knapp08) April 28, 2017

If McDonald's is gonna get rid of Hi-C, they better bring back szechuan sauce — Josh Weithers (@JoshWeithers) April 27, 2017

