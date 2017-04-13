Good Friday and Easter weekend: What's open and closed?

Blue cake pops for Easter. (Photo: golubovy, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While some retailers plan to close on Easter Sunday and Good Friday, the majority of establishments will be open.

With Easter just days away, here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday:

Banks:

Many banks are open on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday. Wells Fargo is open on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday, though you can check ATM & Banking Locations locator for exceptions. TDBank is open on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday.

Mail:

UPS does not recognize Easter Sunday or Good Friday, and will be open. FedEx is open on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday. Good Friday and Easter do not affect the United States Postal Service.

Government Offices:

Easter is not a federal holiday, but many offices may be closed because it is Sunday. Check your local listings.

Public schools:

Open on Good Friday, but obviously students do not have class on Sunday.

Financial markets:

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Good Friday, which falls on April 14. The Toronto Stock Exchange will also be closed Friday and European markets will be closed Friday and Easter Monday.

