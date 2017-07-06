Governor Greitens to sign 'Blue Alert' bill into law

Eric Greitens

ST. LOUIS - On the heels of a violent year in which multiple police officers in Missouri were shot, Governor Eric Greitens is signing a bill into law that will activate a "Blue Alert" system in the state.

"In the face of this violence, we must take action. We must stand up for those who stand guard for us," Greitens said in a release.



WATCH LIVE: Governor signing 'Blue Alert' Bill





His administrations has worked with the legislature to establish the "Blue Alert" system, which is similar to the AMBER Alert and Silver Alert systems, to send out emergency notices to quickly find suspects accused of shooting police officers. He says 27 other states currently have a similar system in place.

Greitens also says his administration will push for the strictest possible punishments for those who assault police officers.

Greitens will sign the Blue Alert Bill at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy.

© 2017 KSDK-TV