Graham: Require 2020 candidates to release tax returns by law

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

How do you finally get President Trump to release his tax returns?

Per Sen. Lindsey Graham, you require it by law.

"Any candidate running in 2020 should release their tax returns," the South Carolina Republican on Wednesday told reporters. "You make it a law."

That means if Trump is a candidate for president in 2020, he'd also have to release his returns, Graham said.

As both a candidate and president, Trump has refused to release his federal returns, despite decades of precedence.

A Graham spokesman noted candidates for federal office are already required to file financial disclosures, so any new law would be "along those lines."

