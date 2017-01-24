Granite City officer charged with misconduct

Gene Wilk was charged with official misconduct Tuesday. (Photo: Granite City PD)

GRANITE CITY, ILL. - A Granite City police officer was arrested at the Madison County Sheriff's Department Tuesday following an investigation by the FBI and Granite City Police Department.

Officer Eugene Wilkinson II was charged with official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, following a Madison County Grand Jury indictment. According to a release issued by the Granite City Police Department, Wilkinson was "disseminating information to an individual not legally authorized to have access to such data."

Wilkinson was announced to be on paid leave pending a termination hearing before the Board of Granite City Police and Fire Commissioners.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

