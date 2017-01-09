Greitens pledges 'fight for change' as governor

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens takes his oath of office. (Photo: KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is pledging to "fight for change" as he takes office as Missouri's 56th governor.



In his inaugural remarks Monday, Greitens said Missourians have been talking about change for decades and he intends to help make it happen.



The first-time politician who is a former Navy SEAL officer said he comes to the Capitol as "an outsider, to do the people's work." He pledged to deliver results.



He didn't set forth specific policy proposals in his speech. But a Greitens adviser says the new governor plans to start by banning executive branch officials from accepting lobbyist gifts.



Greitens succeeds Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.



It marks the first time a Republican governor has been paired with supermajorities in the Missouri House and Senate.