Guns 'n Roses returns to St. Louis for first time in 26 years

One of many billboards appeared throughout the St. Louis area last December. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - After 26 years of vowing never to return to St. Louis, Guns n' Roses is back. It's the first time the rock band has been here since its infamous performance now known as the ‘Riverport Riot.’ Many fans who were at that 1991 concert say it was an experience they will never forget.

One of the biggest questions on people’s minds undoubtedly was: ‘Will Axl Rose mention the 1991 riots at Thursday’s concert? And if so, what will he say?' Fans tell 5 On Your Side that no matter what happens, they’re excited for a second chance to see the Rock and Roll band here at home.

"I was in the thirteenth row on Slash’s side,” said Favazz, the Assistant Program Director at KSHE and the Afternoon Drive Host.

For many, the experience was completely unforgettable.

“It's one of those memories you have when you're a teenager and it kind of molds your teenage experience,” explained Christine Romstad, who was 16-years-old back when Guns N’ Roses played at the Riverport Amphitheatre. Romstad sat with a group of friends under the Pavilion to the right of the stage.

Many remember what happened next – halfway through the concert, an angry Axl Rose jumped into the crowd to stop a photographer from taking pictures. Guns N’ Roses cut the concert short and fans got angry.

"There was just this royal mass of tension that eventually exploded in to chaos and destruction," recalled Daniel Durchholz, a local St. Louis writer and author, who was also in that 1991 crowd of concert-goers.

Riverport was a brand new venue, opened by Contemporary Productions President, Steve Schankman, just one month prior to the outbreak of the riots.

"There were 60 injuries,” explained Schankman. “And it was basically because stuff was being thrown from seats and seatbacks and chairs thrown up and down."

Rose, who was charged with assault and property damage following the riots, vowed never to return, until now.

"I think they're going to bring it up,” Romstad said.

"I think after all this time, I think we're all willing to let bygones be bygones,” hypothesized Durchholz.

The rock band took the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Dome at the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. They were slated to play for at least three hours.

© 2017 KSDK-TV