Harvey cancels Houston wedding; Louisiana city donates 1

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Flooding continues to be shown near downtown Houston following Hurricane Harvey August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

MINDEN, La. (AP) — A small Louisiana city banded together to hold a wedding for a couple whose plans to be married in Houston were ruined by Hurricane Harvey.

The Press-Herald reports Erin Smith and Jason Doyle of Shreveport, Louisiana, were married Saturday in Minden, about 270 miles (434 kilometers) north-northeast of Houston.

Smith says the Houston hotel where she'd planned to stay is housing evacuees. The hotel offered to move hurricane victims out of her reserved rooms, but Smith said she couldn't do that.

When Smith called a Minden bridal shop to replace the gown already in Houston, the owner asked to arrange a ceremony.

Smith bought the gown, but Alicia Adams of Hers Bridal arranged for Minden businesses to donate everything else, from makeup to catering.

This story has been corrected to show Minden is about 270 miles from Houston, not 240.

