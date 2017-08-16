A St. Louis woman's desperate act to save her own life

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Sandie Martin used to be a vibrant, on-the-go type of person. Now, she said most days are spent on the couch.

“I had plans for my retirement years and it wasn’t being attached to a machine 10 hours a day,” she said.

The 66-year old St. Louis woman is on dialysis for ten hours per day. Her life is a stream of endless boxes of solution, tubes, and IV poles. Gallons of solution course through her body every night trying to clean her blood enough to survive.

Sandie has been on the Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s kidney transplant waiting list for 2 years. The average wait time is 3-5 years. Her relatives and friends have been tested as potential donors but no one has been a match.

So, Sandie got desperate and creative. She took her savings and put up a billboard near I-55 and Loughborough. It has a picture of Sandie and, in bold letters in the center of the billboard, it says SaveSandra.com.

“When you’re driving on the highway and you just see this picture of this woman and you know she’s not a movie star or an insurance company or something like that, you think why is that woman up there?” Sandie said.

She’s hoping one of the thousands of drivers whizzing by every day will look up and be inspired to save her.

“Maybe I can find the one generous person that matches me and gives me the miracle of a kidney,” she said.

Sandie said she is in kidney failure due to high blood pressure. She says it is under control now.

The billboard will be up for 30 days but Sandie won’t know if there has been any response. All potential donor information is kept confidential. Even if a stranger ended up being a match, the donor would have to call Sandie and give her the news. Donor and recipient teams are separate at Barnes-Jewish Hospital to ensure the best, unbiased care for both parties.

Barnes-Jewish doctors say your life expectancy does not change when you donate a kidney. Medical costs for the potential donor are billed to the recipient’s health insurance.

If you’re interested in helping Sandie Martin call the Barnes-Jewish transplant office at 1-800-633-9906 option 4.

Make sure to mention you would like to be tested as a donor for Sandra Martin.

© 2017 KSDK-TV