Access to abortion services expands in Missouri

A Planned Parenthood sign (Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images, Custom)

KANSAS CITY, MO. - The number of licensed abortion clinics in Missouri has grown from one to two and third clinic is expected to begin taking appointments soon.



Planned Parenthood Great Plains received a license to book appointments for nonsurgical abortions at its Kansas City clinic and consultations are expected to begin Sept. 18. The organization also is expected to receive a license for surgical and medication abortions at its Columbia clinic in the next few days.



Currently, only a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis offers abortion services.



The state Department of Health and Senior Services issued the licenses after a judge halted a state law restricting the practice.



An agency spokeswoman says licenses for clinics in Springfield and Joplin are still going through the formal review process.

© 2017 Associated Press