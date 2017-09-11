KSDK
Close

Access to abortion services expands in Missouri

KSDK 12:30 PM. CDT September 11, 2017

KANSAS CITY, MO. - The number of licensed abortion clinics in Missouri has grown from one to two and third clinic is expected to begin taking appointments soon.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains received a license to book appointments for nonsurgical abortions at its Kansas City clinic and consultations are expected to begin Sept. 18.  The organization also is expected to receive a license for surgical and medication abortions at its Columbia clinic in the next few days.

Currently, only a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis offers abortion services.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services issued the licenses after a judge halted a state law restricting the practice.

An agency spokeswoman says licenses for clinics in Springfield and Joplin are still going through the formal review process.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories