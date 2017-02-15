Crisis Nursery hands out diapers in Ferguson

St. Louis County is teaming up with Crisis Nursery to help local families in need.

At the north county location on Wednesday, diapers were handed out to local families that otherwise might not be able to afford them.

It's one of the many ways Crisis Nursery supports the community members who need help.

"Sometimes you run into problems and you need an extra hand," said Florissant resident Tracey Smith. "This will greatly greatly help."

Parents and families that need help, or are experiencing any kind of crisis, can call the Crisis Nursery 24 hour help line at 314-768-3201.

(© 2017 KSDK)