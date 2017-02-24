Dealing with the effects of poverty on children

It's well known that growing up in poverty can have negative effects on children. But local researchers have now found a link between poverty and brain development. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

It's well known that growing up in poverty can have negative effects on children. But local researchers have now found a link between poverty and brain development.

The research from Washington University's School of Medicine shows children raised in poverty may not properly develop a part of their brain that's critical to learning and stress response.

Confluence academy in south St. Louis took that information and created a program to help students regain what they may have lost.

Every day at the school students and teachers take part in a mindfulness moment.

“It's just a moment for the students to calm down, relax their bodies, take a deep breath in, clear their minds,” said first grade teacher Krista Johnson.

Mindfulness moments are something new this year to Confluence Academy and they’re designed to help the pre-school through second grade students better master their emotions. According to new research, that's something the kids at Confluence Academy may struggle with more than others.

“Children raised in poverty have decreases in the development of their hippocampus and amygdala,” said Washington University Child psychiatrist Dr. Joan Luby, MD. Luby says the hippocampus plays a key role in emotional development.

With 99 percent of the students at Confluence Academy living in poverty school leaders realized they needed a new approach to handling behavioral issues.

“Think about that young mind that doesn't have that development. You have to first really adjust to what's going on emotionally,” said Dr. Jim Walters, Ed.D, Director of Professional Learning & Teacher Support at Confluence Charter Schools

With that in mind, Krista Johnson developed the 1-2-3 Wellness Program where kids first check around them for stressors. Then, they do a self-check followed by a wellness practice like deep breathing. And the idea is catching on with students.

“If we are mad we can do our breathing and we can go back to class and participate,” said first-grader Bobby Williams.

“Day 1 they did not know how to self-regulate. Now on day 110, they're experts,” said Johnson.

And instead of an immediate trip to the principal's office for students who are acting out, Confluence Academy offers a sensory room where children can bounce out that extra energy on a trampoline or just get away from it all for a few minutes by closing themselves in an egg-shaped chair with a retractable cover.

“It's all about empowering and fostering that resilience,” said Jenni Nestor, Confluence Academy’s Resiliency Coach.

Dr. Luby says another key element of her research is the finding that a strong, nurturing presence from parents can help prevent the negative effects of poverty on a child's brain development.

“The research is showing more clearly that there is something called a sensitive period. That is that children need to have positive parenting during early periods of their development and that’s when the impact of their environment has a more powerful effect on brain development and other aspects of development,” said Luby.

