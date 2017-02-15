Ending the political debate on social media

Facebook (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Politics and social media: it doesn't matter what side you are on or who you voted for, those often-heated exchanges don't appear to be going away.

And while the discussions are entertaining for some, they are a source of stress for others.

Why can't people let it go? Connie Fisher is with Mental Health America of Eastern Missouri said it is the need to be right.

"I just think it's this need to be right, or at least not wrong. And so people just keeping making their case over and over again," she said.

Instead of a dialogue — where the goal is to find a common ground — it becomes debate. In debates, winning is the main objective but probably won't happen.

"And so instead of going for I have to be right, put yourself in the other person's shoes and really stop and listen," Fisher said.

Teaching people how to have that dialogue is what the Diversity Awareness Partnership is all about.

Reena Hajat Carroll of the Diversity Awareness Partnership agrees that the focus needs to be on conversation over winning.

“So for us dialogue is open, it’s collaborative, it's asking questions and it's agreeing to be respectful throughout the conversation,” she said. “And not focusing so much on right and wrong."

It may even mean striking up a face to face conversation.

“Take it offline,” Carroll said. “Take it off the posts and feeds because that where we see people getting the most animated, and there are these really heated conversations that happen in less than 30 characters.

The key words are listen, talk and learn, and if that doesn't work?

“When it feels like it's too much I think that’s a time to take a breath,” Fisher said. “Let it go and just turn off the social media.”

