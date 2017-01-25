How to help your teenager deal with stress and anxiety

When we talk about stress, we often think of adults. But anxiety and stress can affect teenagers in a way many parents may not realize.

The Parkway School District is taking steps to help students and their parents live alive and well.

A group of Parkway South Middle School eighth-graders will tell you teenage life can be stressful.

“If I get a bad grade in a class I sometimes feel like I got a bad grade in everything,” said Darrell Laney.

“Thinking about my future has been stressing me out a lot,” added Jasmine Osman.

“Finding that balance between school and sports,” said Jason Gifford.

“Should I stay home and do homework, should I go out with my friends or should I go to work?” wondered Taya Hale.

The pressures of being a teenager can manifest in physical, social and emotional symptoms including fatigue, irritability and becoming withdrawn from friends and family.

“I think in middle school kids are so much more focused on themselves and how they appear to others. They become really self-conscious,” said Parkway South Middle School counselor Cindy Van Camp.

Busy parents might not always pick up on those signs or know how to help their struggling teenager. That can lead to kids blowing off steam in less-than-healthy ways.

“I like to go in my kitchen, grab some pizza rolls, stick them in the microwave and eat them,” said Laney with a laugh.

The Parkway School District is trying to help by hosting a forum for parents and their children.

“Our intention is to send them home with specific ideas about what they can do to help their teens cope with stress and anxiety,” said Ken McManus, a professional counselor, Director of the Alliance for Healthy Communities and a speaker at the forum.

McManus says those ideas include getting physical.

“Working with the body to calm and restore a person's sense of capability.”

And connecting with kids on a deeper level is also key.

“Listen with empathy and help them understand that you understand that things aren't easy,” said Van Camp.

The forum is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parkway South Middle School.

Parents and teens will also learn about dealing with bullies and managing academic performance anxiety.

Free childcare will be provided for parents with young kids.

