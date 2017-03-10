How toxic stress impacts child development

The St. Louis Regional Health Commission is hosting a summit this weekend on violence and abuse as part of Alive and Well STL.

The summit kicks off Friday at 5:30 and runs through 12:15 Saturday afternoon at Saint Louis University's Busch Student Center.

he keynote speakers will be Dr. Vince Felitti, lead investigator for the seminal Adverse Childhood Experiences study, and Dr. Robert Block, past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a national speaker on the topic of toxic stress and the impact on health across generations.

Dr. Block joined Kay Quinn in the KSDK 5 on Your Side studio to talk about the impact of toxic stress on young people. You can watch that entire interview in the video above.

More information about the 2017 Academy on Violence and Abuse Regional Summit can be found at stlsummit2017.com.

