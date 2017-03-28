Woman helps kids in foster care struggling to graduate high school

Graduating high school can be a challenge for any young person. But studies show it's especially difficult for children in foster care.

Now a local woman is using her life experiences to help kids in foster care live alive and well in St. Louis.

Zakiya Radcliff is doing pretty well in life. She's a small business owner and she's studying business administration with an emphasis on management at Harris Stowe State University.

Radcliff is also a rarity. She entered the foster care system at the age of nine. Sadly, children in the system face challenges that far too often keep them from reaching their full potential.

Radcliff refused to be a part of that statistic.

“The biggest challenge that youth in foster care face today is being in survival mode at all times. And when you're going through situations in foster care you're constantly defending yourself,” said Radcliff.

Statistics show nationwide only 50 percent of children in foster care graduate high school by age 18. Only 20% of those go on to attend college and less than 10 percent of them earn a bachelor's degree.

Kami Narayan of the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition says every child in foster care deals with trauma and stressors that can interfere with education.

“They jump around from home to home. That means jumping around from school to school. We have higher rates of special education identification, higher rates of retention, higher rates of social and behavioral problems and needs.”

The answer, Narayan says, is better trauma education. That's something the coalition works to provide.

“We don't really need to seek to change the child so much as we need to seek to change the adults that are around that child.”

For Zakiya Radcliff success came from a strong will and just as important, a positive support system.

“I was aware that I was in foster care. But my support system made sure I wasn't ‘Zakiya the foster child’. I was ‘Zakiya my sunshine, my sunray’. I had so many different titles that it empowered me and it lifted me to keep going.”

At the age of 21, Radcliff founded Zakiya 21 Thoughts, LLC, a company that offers training sessions, empowerment groups, mentoring and transformational speaking for children in foster care and caregivers.

