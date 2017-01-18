Preschool readers learn to handle toxic stress

In the program, students learn to love reading. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

It’s reading day at Grace Hill Head Start and a roomful of preschoolers is ready to hear a story. But first they take a deep breath.

“Let me hear you breathe,” said Ready Readers volunteer Barbara Seeling. “Ready? Close your eyes.”

By design, relaxation techniques come along with story time.

“Meditation kind of techniques even at an early age to calm themselves down and to use their words instead of lashing out,” said Seeling. “I think it’s really helped to start out the reading session with those deep breathing techniques.”

The non-profit organization Ready Readers is dedicated to inspiring preschool children to love books. “Kids Who Read Succeed” is the Ready Readers motto.

“Building those early reading skills is so fundamental to the children’s academic success in grade school, high school, and college because studies have shown if they don’t have those building blocks, then they won’t be successful in those later grades,” said Tamala Stallings, the director of the Grace Hill Head Start.

Because many of the Ready Readers participants are from low income communities, the organization has begun focusing on toxic stress.

“Their tiny little bodies are filled with stress and that kind of stress has to come out somehow,” said Ready Reading literacy specialist Sheila Oliveri. “We’re training our volunteers to find the emotions in the stories and talk about how those characters are feeling.”

“It’s a lot easier for a child to talk about a bad feeling if he or she isn’t having to talk about themselves,” said Seeling.

Reading from the book “Calm Down Time”, Seely questions her young listeners about emotions and how to express them.

“Sometimes I start to scream and shout. Does that happen to you sometimes? It happens to everybody. Anyone else have a calm down space at home?”

The Ready Readers emphasis on stress reduction for young children is another example of trauma informed education.

“Viewing children’s behavior as a need to find out what’s bothering them,” said Oliveri, “not as something that needs to be punished right off the bat.”

