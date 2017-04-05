Project aims to increase graduation rates in North County
The Little Bit Foundation supports dozens of schools across the Metro. Now, it's helping one more school, Gibson Elementary. Students celebrated their new relationship with the Little Bit Foundation with an assembly Wednesday.
KSDK 6:26 PM. CDT April 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Grandmother's guilty plea in grandson's death
-
Panera Bread Company sold to JAB Holding
-
Mayoral race results: Krewson vs. Jones
-
New details in Berkeley woman's death
-
Atherton H.S. student bit by shark
-
Explosion investigation could take months
-
One man completes 2017 Barkley Marathons
-
Deal Guy: $25 Miracle Lamp?
-
Pepsi ad
More Stories
-
Victims in deadly boiler explosion identifiedApr. 5, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
Panera Bread agrees to sale to Krispy Kreme owner,…Apr. 5, 2017, 6:08 a.m.
-
Pepsi pulls controversial Kendall Jenner ad…Apr. 5, 2017, 2:12 p.m.