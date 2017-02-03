Riverview Gardens opens food pantry to public

A local school district is going the extra distance to help struggling families live alive and well.

Thursday, Riverview Gardens hosted its first ever food bank at Central Middle School.

Those in need can drive through or walk up, and get fresh ready-to-eat food.

"It shows community involvement, togetherness. Our students were happy to help out and be part of this with the community," said Craig Nowden, music teacher.

The food bank will be open the first Thursday of every month.

For more information, or to help out, call Riverview Gardens Schools at 869-2505.

