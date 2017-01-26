School helps children of military families deal with the stress of change

Students in class at Scott Elementary School (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

School can be a stressful place for some kids, but for children of military families that stress goes beyond getting good grades.

At Scott Elementary School near Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, steps have been taken to mitigate those stresses.

It’s been almost 100 days since the school year started, and so far the school has had 189 students transfer in; 34 of them since Christmas break.

“We virtually get 1 new student every day,” said Susanne Riechmann, the school’s principal.

One hundred percent of the students at Scott Elementary are kids with parents in the military, and orders to their parents can uproot them on a moment’s notice.

“This move was probably the hardest move, because the other times I moved I was younger and it was really easy for me to make friends,” said Lauren Henderson, a 5th grader.

Many of the children share the same concerns.

“I didn’t know if I was going to make friends or not, and I wanted to have a very nice teacher,” said Dylan Tolliver, a 4th grader.

School social worker Ty Smith says, keeping an eye on the students emotional and social health is important.

“They don’t always have the words to be able to express what they need or how they’re feeling,” said Smith.

To help along those lines the school offers services to students academically through tutoring, but also emotionally for when they experience a different kind of change common with military families; the deployment of their parent.

“They don’t understand, so it’s why isn’t daddy here? Why can’t daddy come to my recitals, or come to my shows?” said Stephen Chun, a civil engineer for the Air Force.

Chen just returned from deployment in Africa. It’s the second time his daughter Isabelle has had to go through this and her anxiety was clear.

“I was really scared because it’s really warm in Africa,” said Isabella.

The girl joined the Deployment Group at the school. The group is made up of kids who are going through, or have gone through, the same thing.

By the time her father returned, Isabella’s anxiety was gone.

“She really loved to tell the children, the younger ones, ‘This is going to be okay, I’ve been through this before,’” said Isabella’s mother Angie Chen.

All of the children we talked to showed a great amount of resilience, but it was Dylan who put it into perspective.

“You’ve got to stay on top of everything, you need to get managed. Like, something I wouldn’t normally do at home comes into me at school, so I feel more on top of things at school.”

According to principal Riechmann, the school’s number one priority is addressing the child’s emotional and social well-being then, within the first two weeks after they have arrived, take a look at where they’re at educationally.

More from the interviews with military children

(© 2017 KSDK)