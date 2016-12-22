Tips for coping with grief during the holidays

Loneliness in Christmas time for a senior woman (Photo: IvonneW, Custom)

If a popular Christmas song is to be believed, the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but this can be the worst time of the year for anyone dealing with grief.

As part of our effort to keep you Alive and Well in STL, here are tips for anyone coping with a loss.

"Jim was the quintessential Irishman,” said Annie Daugherty, talking about her late husband Jim.

He was a husband, father and grandfather with a gift for gab. Jim Daugherty died in 2014 of colon cancer that later came back in his liver. Annie clearly remembers dreading the first Christmas after his death, a day doubly painful because Christmas was also Jim's birthday.

"We were all really dreading it so we just all picked up and went to Florida for Christmas,” Annie said.

Mercy Hospice bereavement coordinator Lee Richards said the holidays can be an awkward time.

"A lot of people are really sad but think they should put on for the rest of the family,” Lee said.

The holidays are difficult not only for those who are grieving, but also for friends and family who might not know how to act or what to say.

"A lot of people fear other people's tears, and I always say that tears are the gift that we've been given and that's how we learn to manage a loss,” Lee said.

If you're coping with the death of a loved one this holiday season, seek out people to talk with who can handle those tears. Don't feel guilty about having a good time and don't force yourself to be joyful if that's not how you're feeling. Lee's no. 1 tip:

"Don't get stuck on the traditions. I really want people to measure what is your energy level, are you doing this for yourself or are you doing it for someone else,” Lee said.

Finally, reaching out for help is one of the best things you can do if you're coping with grief regardless of the time of year. Bereavement experts say the best place to start can be a support group.

"I am part of the bereavement group at Mercy because I believe in it so much,” Annie said.

She started attending a Mercy Hospice grief support group about a month after Jim died, and is now a volunteer. Annie wants others who are grieving to know time does heal.

"There's hope, and there's life to be lived, and that's how we really honor our loved ones," Annie said.

Starting in 2017, Mercy Hospice grief will offer a morning drop-in grief support group that meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Mercy Hospice office at 1000 Des Peres Road, Suite 200B, Des Peres, MO 63131. No registration is required.

Six-week evening support groups are offered at the same location on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. starting in January of 2017. Pre-registration is required and the groups close to new members after the second meeting of the six-week session.

Both grief support groups are open to the general public.

For more information, call 314-729-4419.