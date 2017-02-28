Ark. siblings living without stomachs share their story

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) -- It was a life-altering choice; two siblings from Hot Springs, Arkansas, decided to completely remove their stomachs together in July 2016. Casey Newcomer and Sydnee Boughan say the reason why was difficult for even them to digest.

On the outside, Newcomer and Boughan are just like any other brother and sister, but on the inside, there's one thing they share that makes this brother-sister relationship, unlike any other.

"I have the same reaction that I probably get from every person when I say I don’t have a stomach, you're just like, yea you do,” said Newcomer.

He adds that the decision to completely remove their stomachs was an easy one to make.

“Having an 80 percent chance of having stomach cancer, it was an easy choice, easy choice," said Newcomer.

These siblings have an extremely rare condition called Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer or CDH1 HDGC. It's an inherited, gene mutation with anywhere from a 50 to 80 percent chance of causing cancer. Because the cells are widely spread, they're nearly impossible to detect.

"You can’t detect the cancer, they call it a silent killer," said Boughan.

This silent killer started showing signs in their father in early 2015.

"He was losing weight and just wasn’t really feeling like himself," said Boughan.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. It ended his life that October.

“When we found out it was genetic we had to go get tested to see if we were positive," said Boughan.

With a 50-50 chance of inheriting the gene, both were positive. Their older sister was negative. They soon met Dr. Sam Yoon in New York City. He specializes in stomach cancer and says only about 200 families have ever been found to have this gene mutation.

"That’s 200 extended families and this is throughout the world, so that’s a pretty small number," said Yoon.

He’s treated about 40 similar cases.

"The screening for diffused gastric cancer is thought not to be very good and most people who are physically fit, not that old, it’s recommended they get a prophylactic total gastrectomy," said Yoon.

An easy recommendation for these siblings, Dr. Yoon says living without a stomach is just an adjustment. He removed Casey's and Sydnee's on the same day.

“Same day. I went like three hours after him," said Boughan.

The surgery means about a 20 percent weight loss. Dr. Yoon adds it also means eating smaller amounts more often, but after about six months, it's back to a normal lifestyle.

"Here I am six months out of surgery and I can eat everything. There is nothing I can’t eat and I actually eat as much in a sitting if not more as I did prior," said Newcomer.

It's a discovery that also could save future generations.

“I’ve got three kids of my own, a boy and two girls, so later when they get older, we'll have to get them tested because they have a 50-50 shot of having the gene also,” said Newcomer.

With cancerous spots found in both of their stomachs, the loss, in turn, gave them a future.

“I think we're really blessed and fortunate to be where we are right now with everything," said Boughan.

The one thing they want people to take from their story is learn your family history. Boughan and Newcomer say they had family members in the past with abdominal pains who died at young ages and now they know why. Dr. Yoon added if you've had relatives with gastric cancer or lobular breast cancer, he would recommend getting tested.

(© 2017 KTHV)