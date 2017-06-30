BLOG: Anthony Slaughter's vegan journey

I decided to go Vegan this week after watching a fascinating documentary on Netflix called, 'What the Health.' After watching the documentary, I felt compelled to change my diet -- in a big way!

I usually would eat fast food at least five times a week and would consume very little vegetables, if any, in a given day. I work out about three to five times a week and have always been skinny, but skinny doesn’t always mean healthy.

Working the morning shift, I would find myself struggling to stay awake throughout the entire day, even after I nap, I would still be tired. I felt like no matter what I was trying nothing was helping with the “always sleepy” feeling. So I decided to change my diet.

Never being a fan of vegetables, I knew if I was going to give this a shot, I was going to have to find a way to keep this fun and exciting. Basically, I’ve got to find ways to keep what I’m eating, tasting good! Good, would be key!

So, I have accepted the personal challenge to go Vegan, not only to eat more healthy, but to feel better and have more energy through the day!

While not fully there yet, I’m in transition, still eating turkey and fish, but eventually hope to convert completely.

To follow my journey, you can follow me on my Facebook page.

