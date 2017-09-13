Case of Mumps confirmed on UMSL's campus

Mumps Virus (Photo: decade3d, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - One case of Mumps had been confirmed and two others are suspected on the campus of the University of Missouri – St. Louis.

The announcement from Student Health Officer Christopher Sullivan came from an email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday evening. The email did not provide more information about the cases, but was "intended to make you aware of this exposure and to provide additional information about mumps."

In the 2016-17 school year, University of Missouri – Columbia, Southeast Missouri State and Missouri S&T all had confirmed cases of Mumps.

According to the CDC, common symptoms of Mumps are:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)

For more information about Mumps, visit the CDC website.

