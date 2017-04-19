Could frog slime cure the flu?

Photo courtesy Sanil George and Jessica Shartouny

Scientists often tell us influenza starts in chickens and pigs. But now the cure could also come from the animal kingdom: frog slime!

Researchers at Emory Vaccine Center say there's a compound in the skin secretions of the South Indian Frog that may be able to kill the flu.

It's called urumin, and it disrupts the stability of the H-1 strain of the flu virus.

The slime has already been proven to work in mice, and researchers think it could be an option for humans when vaccines aren't available.

