Eureka Fire District joins S.T.A.R.S. program

EUREKA, MO. - The Eureka Fire District is teaming up with Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in an effort to better protect kids.

The Special Need Tracking and Awareness Response System, or S.T.A.R.S., is specifically designed for special needs children and their families.

Each child that is part of the S.T.A.R.S. system gets an I.D. number that makes medical history, medications, allergies, and recommended treatments readily available.

"These are patients who might not follow typical protocol. We help them develop individualized care plans for these kids so they get more effective treatment," said Trish Casey with Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Candidates for S.T.A.R.S. include children with developmental delays, seizure disorders, cardiac problems, autism, or any atypical disease or syndrome.

