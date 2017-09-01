FDA approves first gene therapy to fight childhood leukemia
The F.D.A. has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells to seek out and destroy cancer cells. It's called Car-T Therapy, and it's the first type of gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. News.
KSDK 7:59 AM. CDT September 01, 2017
