FDA warns about illegal cancer treatments

The FDA is going after 14 companies accused of selling illegal cancer treatments.

This week, the agency flagged more than 65 products they say are a waste of money or could be dangerous. The FDA says the products fraudulently claim to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure cancer.

Many of them are advertised as cancer "cure alls" online, but the FDA says none of the products have been reviewed for safety.

The warning letters have been sent to the following companies:

- AIE Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Amazing Sour Sop, Inc.

- BioStar Technology International, LLC

- Caudill Seed & Warehouse Inc.

- DoctorVicks.com

- Everything Herbs

- Hawk Dok Natural Salve, LLC

- Healing Within Products & Services, Inc.

- LifeVantage Corporation

- Nature's Treasure, Inc.

- Oxygen Health Systems, LLC

- Sunstone, Inc.

- The Vibrant Health Store, LLC dba Dr. Christopher's Herbs

- The Vitamin C Foundation

Online advisory letters have also been sent to:

- CellMark Biopharma LLC

- Landis Revin, LLC

- Nathans Natural

- www.healinginabottle.com

